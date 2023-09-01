Geneseo handed Grayslake Central a tough 27-7 loss in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and second quarters.

Geneseo moved in front of Grayslake Central 21-7 going into the final quarter.

The Maple Leafs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Grayslake Central and Geneseo squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Grayslake Central High School.

