Geneseo rolls like thunder over Sandwich 58-7

Geneseo showered the scoreboard with points to drown Sandwich 58-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Geneseo's supremacy showed as it carried a 51-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
Geneseo's offense darted to an 18-7 lead over Sandwich at the intermission.
The first quarter gave Geneseo a 6-0 lead over Sandwich.
Lede AI Sports Desk
