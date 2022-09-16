Geneseo outlasts Galesburg 21-7

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Geneseo still prevailed 21-7 against Galesburg on September 16 in Illinois football.

The Maple Leafs opened a narrow 14-7 gap over the Silver Streaks at the intermission.

Geneseo darted to a 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and fourth quarters.

