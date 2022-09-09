Geneseo makes East Moline United Township walk the plank 36-13

Geneseo turned in a thorough domination of East Moline United Township 36-13 during this Illinois football game.
Geneseo moved in front of East Moline United Township 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Maple Leafs registered a 24-6 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.
Geneseo thundered to a 36-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Panthers narrowed the gap 7-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.
Last season, East Moline United Township and Geneseo faced off on September 10, 2021 at Geneseo High School. Click here for a recap
