Geneseo makes East Moline United Township walk the plank 36-13

Geneseo turned in a thorough domination of East Moline United Township 36-13 during this Illinois football game.

Geneseo moved in front of East Moline United Township 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Maple Leafs registered a 24-6 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Geneseo thundered to a 36-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers narrowed the gap 7-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

