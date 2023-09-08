Geneseo topped Moline 24-21 in a tough tilt in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Geneseo and Moline settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Maple Leafs registered a 14-13 advantage at halftime over the Maroons.

Geneseo jumped to a 21-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Maroons rallied in the final quarter, but the Maple Leafs skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Moline and Geneseo squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Geneseo High School.

