Geneseo unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off East Moline United Township 55-21 Friday for an Illinois high school football victory at Geneseo High on Sept. 15.

Tough to find an edge early, Geneseo and East Moline United Township fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Maple Leafs fought to a 28-14 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.

Geneseo breathed fire to a 41-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Maple Leafs held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Geneseo and East Moline United Township squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at East Moline United Township High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Geneseo faced off against Grayslake Central and East Moline United Township took on Chicago Muchin on Sept. 2 at East Moline United Township High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.