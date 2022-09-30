Geneseo blanks Rock Island Alleman 47-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Geneseo's 47-0 blanking of Rock Island Alleman on September 30 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave Geneseo a 7-0 lead over Rock Island Alleman.

The Maple Leafs' offense charged in front for a 27-0 lead over the Pioneers at halftime.

Geneseo stormed to a 47-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.