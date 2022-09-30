Geneseo blanks Rock Island Alleman 47-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Geneseo's 47-0 blanking of Rock Island Alleman on September 30 in Illinois football.
The first quarter gave Geneseo a 7-0 lead over Rock Island Alleman.
The Maple Leafs' offense charged in front for a 27-0 lead over the Pioneers at halftime.
Geneseo stormed to a 47-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Geneseo and Rock Island Alleman squared off with October 1, 2021 at Geneseo High School last season. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
In recent action on September 16, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Sterling and Geneseo took on Galesburg on September 16 at Geneseo High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.