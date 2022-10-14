Galesburg passes stress test against East Moline United Township 42-31

Galesburg called "game" in the waning moments of a 42-31 defeat of East Moline United Township on October 14 in Illinois football.

Galesburg opened with a 14-7 advantage over East Moline United Township through the first quarter.

The Silver Streaks fought to a 28-19 intermission margin at the Panthers' expense.

Galesburg darted to a 35-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Silver Streaks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

