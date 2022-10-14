Galesburg passes stress test against East Moline United Township 42-31

Galesburg called "game" in the waning moments of a 42-31 defeat of East Moline United Township on October 14 in Illinois football.
Galesburg opened with a 14-7 advantage over East Moline United Township through the first quarter.
The Silver Streaks fought to a 28-19 intermission margin at the Panthers' expense.
Galesburg darted to a 35-25 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Silver Streaks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.
The last time Galesburg and East Moline United Township played in a 17-8 game on October 15, 2021. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
In recent action on September 30, East Moline United Township faced off against Moline and Galesburg took on Rock Island on September 30 at Rock Island High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.