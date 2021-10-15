 Skip to main content
Galesburg earns narrow win over East Moline United Township 17-8
Galesburg posted a tight 17-8 win over East Moline United Township on October 15 in Illinois football.

The Panthers started on steady ground by forging an 8-0 lead over the Silver Streaks at the end of the first quarter.

East Moline United Township came from behind to grab the advantage 8-7 at halftime over Galesburg.

The Silver Streaks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 10-8 lead over the Panthers.

Galesburg put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing East Moline United Township 7-0 in the last stanza.

