Galesburg earns narrow win over East Moline United Township 17-8

Galesburg posted a tight 17-8 win over East Moline United Township on October 15 in Illinois football.
The Panthers started on steady ground by forging an 8-0 lead over the Silver Streaks at the end of the first quarter.
East Moline United Township came from behind to grab the advantage 8-7 at halftime over Galesburg.
The Silver Streaks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 10-8 lead over the Panthers.
Galesburg put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing East Moline United Township 7-0 in the last stanza.
Recently on October 1 , East Moline United Township squared up on Moline in a football game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.