Fulton triumphs in strong showing over Stockton 42-14

Fulton didn't tinker around with Stockton. A 42-14 result offered a strong testament in the win column for an Illinois high school football victory on October 1.
The first quarter gave Fulton a 14-7 lead over Stockton.
Fulton opened a close 21-7 gap over Stockton at halftime.
The Steamers roared over the Blackhawks 35-14 heading to the fourth quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
