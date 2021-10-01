 Skip to main content
Fulton triumphs in strong showing over Stockton 42-14
Fulton triumphs in strong showing over Stockton 42-14

Fulton didn't tinker around with Stockton. A 42-14 result offered a strong testament in the win column for an Illinois high school football victory on October 1.

The first quarter gave Fulton a 14-7 lead over Stockton.

Fulton opened a close 21-7 gap over Stockton at halftime.

The Steamers roared over the Blackhawks 35-14 heading to the fourth quarter.

Recently on September 18 , Fulton squared up on Madison in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

