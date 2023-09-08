Fulton posted a narrow 14-6 win over Pearl City/Eastland for an Illinois high school football victory at Fulton High on Sept. 8.

The Steamers opened a small 14-6 gap over the Wildcatz at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the first, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Fulton and Pearl City/Eastland faced off on Oct. 15, 2022 at Fulton High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Fulton faced off against Forreston.

