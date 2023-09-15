It was a tough night for Stockton which was overmatched by Fulton in this 40-16 verdict.

Fulton darted in front of Stockton 12-0 to begin the second quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Blackhawks made it 18-8.

Fulton and Stockton each scored in the third quarter.

The Steamers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Fulton and Stockton faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Fulton High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Fulton squared off with Lena-Winslow in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.