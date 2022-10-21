Fulton mows down Dakota 48-26

Fulton swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Dakota 48-26 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 21.

Fulton drew first blood by forging a 13-6 margin over Dakota after the first quarter.

The Steamers' offense pulled in front for a 41-12 lead over the Indians at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Indians tried to respond in the final quarter with a 14-7 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

