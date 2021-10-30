 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fulton makes Chicago Al Raby's offense disappear 42-0
0 Comments

Fulton makes Chicago Al Raby's offense disappear 42-0

  • 0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Fulton stuffed Chicago Al Raby 42-0 to the tune of a shutout in Illinois high school football on October 30.

Fulton opened with a 14-0 advantage over Chicago Al Raby through the first quarter.

The Steamers' offense stormed to a 28-0 lead over the Raiders at halftime.

The Steamers' domination showed as they carried a 35-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 15 , Fulton squared up on Pearl City/Eastland Co-Op in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears defense looking to recoup lost pride

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News