Fulton makes Chicago Al Raby's offense disappear 42-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Fulton stuffed Chicago Al Raby 42-0 to the tune of a shutout in Illinois high school football on October 30.
Fulton opened with a 14-0 advantage over Chicago Al Raby through the first quarter.
The Steamers' offense stormed to a 28-0 lead over the Raiders at halftime.
The Steamers' domination showed as they carried a 35-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on October 15 , Fulton squared up on Pearl City/Eastland Co-Op in a football game .
