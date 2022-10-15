 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Fulton explodes past Pearl City/Eastland Co-Op 35-14

Fulton ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Pearl City/Eastland Co-Op 35-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Last season, Fulton and Pearl City/Eastland Co-Op squared off with October 15, 2021 at Fulton High School last season. For more, click here.

Recently on September 30, Fulton squared off with Stockton in a football game. Click here for a recap

