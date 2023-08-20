Fulton finally found a way to top Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 23-21 in Illinois high school football on Aug. 20.

The first quarter gave Fulton a 23-21 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second, third and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

