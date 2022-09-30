 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Fulton dims lights on Stockton 44-6

  • 0

Fulton dismissed Stockton by a 44-6 count in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 30.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Fulton and Stockton were both scoreless.

The Steamers' offense thundered in front for a 34-6 lead over the Blackhawks at halftime.

Fulton pulled to a 37-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Steamers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Blackhawks 7-0 in the last stanza.

Last season, Fulton and Stockton faced off on October 1, 2021 at Stockton High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

Recently on September 17, Fulton squared off with Muskegon Catholic Central in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News