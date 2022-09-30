Fulton dims lights on Stockton 44-6

Fulton dismissed Stockton by a 44-6 count in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 30.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Fulton and Stockton were both scoreless.

The Steamers' offense thundered in front for a 34-6 lead over the Blackhawks at halftime.

Fulton pulled to a 37-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Steamers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Blackhawks 7-0 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.