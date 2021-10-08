 Skip to main content
Fulton bounces Forreston in up-and-down tilt 24-14
Fulton bounces Forreston in up-and-down tilt 24-14

Fulton scored early and often in a 24-14 win over Forreston for an Illinois high school football victory on October 8.

Recently on September 24 , Fulton squared up on Lena-Winslow in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave Fulton a 10-0 lead over Forreston.

Fulton's offense jumped to a 17-14 lead over Forreston at the intermission.

Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Steamers added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

