Fulton bounces Forreston in up-and-down tilt 24-14

Fulton scored early and often in a 24-14 win over Forreston for an Illinois high school football victory on October 8.
Recently on September 24 , Fulton squared up on Lena-Winslow in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Fulton a 10-0 lead over Forreston.
Fulton's offense jumped to a 17-14 lead over Forreston at the intermission.
Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Steamers added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.