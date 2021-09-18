 Skip to main content
Fulton blankets Madison with suffocating defensive effort 42-0
Fulton blankets Madison with suffocating defensive effort 42-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Fulton squeeze Madison 42-0 in a shutout effort for an Illinois high school football victory on September 18.

Recently on September 3 , Fulton squared up on East Dubuque in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

The Steamers' offense breathed fire to a 35-0 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

