Fulton baffles Dakota 41-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Fulton blank Dakota 41-0 on October 22 in Illinois football.
Recently on October 8 , Fulton squared up on Forreston in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Fulton a 3-0 lead over Dakota.
The Steamers' offense roared to a 27-0 lead over the Indians at halftime.
Fulton's dominance showed as it carried a 41-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive final quarter.
