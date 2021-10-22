 Skip to main content
Fulton baffles Dakota 41-0
Fulton baffles Dakota 41-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Fulton blank Dakota 41-0 on October 22 in Illinois football.

Recently on October 8 , Fulton squared up on Forreston in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave Fulton a 3-0 lead over Dakota.

The Steamers' offense roared to a 27-0 lead over the Indians at halftime.

Fulton's dominance showed as it carried a 41-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive final quarter.

