Full throttle: Taylor Ridge Rockridge establishes quick lead, cruises past Sterling Newman Central Catholic 42-12

Taylor Ridge Rockridge tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Sterling Newman Central Catholic 42-12 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Taylor Ridge Rockridge a 14-0 lead over Sterling Newman Central Catholic.

The Rockets fought to a 21-6 intermission margin at the Comets' expense.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge thundered to a 35-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Sterling Newman Central Catholic faced off on September 3, 2021 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on October 14, Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared off with Kewanee in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

