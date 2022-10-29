Full throttle: Taylor Ridge Rockridge establishes quick lead, cruises past Sterling Newman Central Catholic 42-12

Taylor Ridge Rockridge tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Sterling Newman Central Catholic 42-12 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Taylor Ridge Rockridge a 14-0 lead over Sterling Newman Central Catholic.

The Rockets fought to a 21-6 intermission margin at the Comets' expense.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge thundered to a 35-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

