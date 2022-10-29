Full throttle: Taylor Ridge Rockridge establishes quick lead, cruises past Sterling Newman Central Catholic 42-12

Taylor Ridge Rockridge tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Sterling Newman Central Catholic 42-12 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Taylor Ridge Rockridge a 14-0 lead over Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
The Rockets fought to a 21-6 intermission margin at the Comets' expense.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge thundered to a 35-12 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Rockets' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.
Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Sterling Newman Central Catholic faced off on September 3, 2021 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
Recently on October 14, Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared off with Kewanee in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.