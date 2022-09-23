Full throttle: Iowa City Regina establishes quick lead, cruises past Wilton 37-13

Iowa City Regina left no doubt in recording a 37-13 beating of Wilton in Iowa high school football action on September 23.

Iowa City Regina drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Wilton after the first quarter.

The Regals registered a 21-6 advantage at halftime over the Beavers.

Iowa City Regina charged to a 37-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Beavers closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.