Full throttle: Iowa City Regina establishes quick lead, cruises past Wilton 37-13

Iowa City Regina left no doubt in recording a 37-13 beating of Wilton in Iowa high school football action on September 23.

Iowa City Regina drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Wilton after the first quarter.

The Regals registered a 21-6 advantage at halftime over the Beavers.

Iowa City Regina charged to a 37-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Beavers closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the final quarter.

The last time Iowa City Regina and Wilton played in a 35-7 game on September 24, 2021. For more, click here.

Recently on September 9 , Wilton squared off with Riverside Highland in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

