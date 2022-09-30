Fort Madison collects skin-tight win against Clinton 14-13

Fort Madison poked just enough holes in Clinton's defense to garner a taut, 14-13 victory at Clinton High on September 30 in Iowa football action.
Fort Madison opened with a 14-7 advantage over Clinton through the first quarter.
The tables turned a bit at halftime when the River Kings got within 14-13.
Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Bloodhounds and the River Kings were both scoreless.
Last season, Fort Madison and Clinton faced off on October 1, 2021 at Fort Madison High School. Click here for a recap
