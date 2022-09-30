Fort Madison collects skin-tight win against Clinton 14-13

Fort Madison poked just enough holes in Clinton's defense to garner a taut, 14-13 victory at Clinton High on September 30 in Iowa football action.

Fort Madison opened with a 14-7 advantage over Clinton through the first quarter.

The tables turned a bit at halftime when the River Kings got within 14-13.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Bloodhounds and the River Kings were both scoreless.

