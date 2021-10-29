Forreston soars over Fulton 38-12

Forreston's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Fulton during a 38-12 blowout on October 29 in Illinois football.
The first quarter gave the Cardinals a 10-6 lead over the Steamers.
Forreston's offense took charge to a 31-12 lead over Fulton at the intermission.
Forreston's supremacy showed as it carried a 38-12 lead into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive final quarter.
