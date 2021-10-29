 Skip to main content
Forreston soars over Fulton 38-12
Forreston's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Fulton during a 38-12 blowout on October 29 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave the Cardinals a 10-6 lead over the Steamers.

Forreston's offense took charge to a 31-12 lead over Fulton at the intermission.

Forreston's supremacy showed as it carried a 38-12 lead into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive final quarter.

Recently on October 15 , Fulton squared up on Pearl City/Eastland Co-Op in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

