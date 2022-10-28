Flexing muscle: Eldridge North Scott tightens grip on Epworth Western Dubuque 38-15

Eldridge North Scott ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Epworth Western Dubuque 38-15 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Eldridge North Scott moved in front of Epworth Western Dubuque 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Lancers fought to a 17-7 intermission margin at the Bobcats' expense.
Eldridge North Scott struck to a 31-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Lancers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Bobcats' 8-7 advantage in the final quarter.
Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Epworth Western Dubuque faced off on September 3, 2021 at Epworth Western Dubuque High School. For more, click here.
