Flexing muscle: Eldridge North Scott tightens grip on Epworth Western Dubuque 38-15

Eldridge North Scott ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Epworth Western Dubuque 38-15 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Eldridge North Scott moved in front of Epworth Western Dubuque 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lancers fought to a 17-7 intermission margin at the Bobcats' expense.

Eldridge North Scott struck to a 31-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lancers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Bobcats' 8-7 advantage in the final quarter.

