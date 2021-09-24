Flexing muscle: Bushnell-Prairie City rolls over Galva 54-8

Bushnell-Prairie City's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Galva during a 54-8 blowout on September 24 in Illinois football. .
The Spartans opened with a 24-0 advantage over the Wildcats through the first quarter.
The Spartans' offense breathed fire to a 40-0 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.
Bushnell-Prairie City's rule showed as it carried a 48-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
