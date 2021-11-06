Finding a way: Kankakee Bishop McNamara eventually eclipses Erie E/P 42-27

Kankakee Bishop McNamara trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 42-27 win over Erie E/P in Illinois high school football action on November 6.
The Panthers started on steady ground by forging a 21-20 lead over the Fightin' Irish at the end of the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 21-21 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Kankakee Bishop McNamara broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-27 lead over Erie E/P.
