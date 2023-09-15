Farmington's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Aledo Mercer County 42-13 in Illinois high school football on Sept. 15.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Farmers fought to a 20-7 intermission margin at the Golden Eagles' expense.

Farmington steamrolled to a 36-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Farmers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Recently on Sept. 1, Aledo Mercer County squared off with Peru St Bede in a football game.

