Farmington blanks Aledo Mercer County in shutout performance 41-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Farmington followed in overpowering Aledo Mercer County 41-0 in Illinois high school football on August 27.
Suffocating defense didn't allow points on either side in the second and fourth quarters.
Farmington's authority showed as it carried a 41-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Farmers jumped on top in front of the Golden Eagles 28-0 to begin the second quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
