 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Farmington blanks Aledo Mercer County in shutout performance 41-0
0 Comments

Farmington blanks Aledo Mercer County in shutout performance 41-0

  • 0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Farmington followed in overpowering Aledo Mercer County 41-0 in Illinois high school football on August 27.

Suffocating defense didn't allow points on either side in the second and fourth quarters.

Farmington's authority showed as it carried a 41-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Farmers jumped on top in front of the Golden Eagles 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A Bear's salute to the military

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News