Farmer City Blue Ridge outlasts Galva in topsy-turvy battle 44-34

Galva was solid, but not good enough, on Saturday, as Farmer City Blue Ridge prevailed 44-34 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Farmer City Blue Ridge opened with a 14-8 advantage over Galva through the first quarter.

The Knights fought to a 30-14 halftime margin at the Wildcats' expense.

Farmer City Blue Ridge and Galva each scored in the third quarter.

The Knights maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 14-8 in the final quarter.

