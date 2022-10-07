Fairbury Prairie Central rolls like thunder over Aledo Mercer County 53-6

Fairbury Prairie Central delivered all the smoke to disorient Aledo Mercer County and flew away with a 53-6 win in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.

Fairbury Prairie Central opened with a 13-0 advantage over Aledo Mercer County through the first quarter.

The Hawks fought to a 40-0 halftime margin at the Golden Eagles' expense.

Fairbury Prairie Central thundered to a 47-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

