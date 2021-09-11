Erie E/P stonewalls Sherrard 55-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Erie E/P blank Sherrard 55-0 at Sherrard High on September 11 in Illinois football action.
Recently on August 27 , Sherrard squared up on Peru St Bede in a football game . For more, click here.
The Panthers struck in front of the Tigers 19-0 to begin the second quarter.
Erie E/P opened a monstrous 34-0 gap over Sherrard at halftime.
The Panthers roared in front of the Tigers 48-0 to begin the fourth quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
