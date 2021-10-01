 Skip to main content
Erie E/P rides to cruise control win over Port Byron Riverdale 42-6
Erie E/P rides to cruise control win over Port Byron Riverdale 42-6

Erie E/P's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Port Byron Riverdale during a 42-6 blowout in Illinois high school football action on October 1. .

The Panthers drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over the Rams after the first quarter.

The Panthers' offense stormed to a 22-0 lead over the Rams at halftime.

The Panthers' supremacy showed as they carried a 29-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on September 17 , Port Byron Riverdale squared up on Orion in a football game . Click here for a recap

