Erie E/P rides to cruise control win over Port Byron Riverdale 42-6

Erie E/P's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Port Byron Riverdale during a 42-6 blowout in Illinois high school football action on October 1. .
The Panthers drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over the Rams after the first quarter.
The Panthers' offense stormed to a 22-0 lead over the Rams at halftime.
The Panthers' supremacy showed as they carried a 29-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
