 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Erie E/P mows down Manlius Bureau Valley 35-12
0 Comments

Erie E/P mows down Manlius Bureau Valley 35-12

  • 0

Manlius Bureau Valley had no answers as Erie E/P roared to a 35-12 victory on October 8 in Illinois football action.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

Recently on September 25 , Erie E/P squared up on Orion in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News