Erie E/P painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Clifton Central's defense for a 56-20 win in Illinois high school football action on October 30.
Recently on October 15 , Erie E/P squared up on Monmouth-Roseville in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
The Panthers opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Comets through the first quarter.
Erie E/P's offense jumped to a 21-6 lead over Clifton Central at the intermission.
The Panthers' leg-up showed as they carried a 28-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
