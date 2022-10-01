Erie E/P dances past Harvard 19-6

Riding a wave of production, Erie E/P surfed over Harvard 19-6 on October 1 in Illinois football.
Recently on September 16, Erie E/P squared off with Taylor Ridge Rockridge in a football game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.