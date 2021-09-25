Erie E/P buries Orion under avalanche of points 49-14

Yes, Erie E/P looked superb in beating Orion, but no autographs please after its 49-14 victory in Illinois high school football on September 25.
In recent action on September 11, Orion faced off against Sterling Newman Central Catholic and Erie E/P took on Sherrard on September 11 at Sherrard High School. Click here for a recap
Erie E/P drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Orion after the first quarter.
The Panthers' offense jumped to a 13-7 lead over the Chargers at halftime.
Erie E/P darted over Orion 27-14 heading to the fourth quarter.
