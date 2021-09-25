 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Erie E/P buries Orion under avalanche of points 49-14
0 Comments

Erie E/P buries Orion under avalanche of points 49-14

  • 0

Yes, Erie E/P looked superb in beating Orion, but no autographs please after its 49-14 victory in Illinois high school football on September 25.

In recent action on September 11, Orion faced off against Sterling Newman Central Catholic and Erie E/P took on Sherrard on September 11 at Sherrard High School. Click here for a recap

Erie E/P drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Orion after the first quarter.

The Panthers' offense jumped to a 13-7 lead over the Chargers at halftime.

Erie E/P darted over Orion 27-14 heading to the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Can Justin Fields make a competitive start against the Browns?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News