Epworth Western Dubuque posted a narrow 31-24 win over Eldridge North Scott at Epworth Western Dubuque High on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

The Bobcats fought to a 10-7 intermission margin at the Lancers' expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Bobcats held on with a 21-17 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Eldridge North Scott and Epworth Western Dubuque played in a 38-15 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

