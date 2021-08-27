Eldridge North Scott tackles Davenport North 41-7

Impressive was a ready adjective for Eldridge North Scott's 41-7 throttling of Davenport North in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The Lancers remained on top of the Wildcats through a scoreless third quarter.
Eldridge North Scott's offense thundered to a 34-7 lead over Davenport North at the intermission.
Eldridge North Scott jumped in front of Davenport North 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.