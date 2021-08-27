 Skip to main content
Eldridge North Scott tackles Davenport North 41-7
Eldridge North Scott tackles Davenport North 41-7

Impressive was a ready adjective for Eldridge North Scott's 41-7 throttling of Davenport North in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Lancers remained on top of the Wildcats through a scoreless third quarter.

Eldridge North Scott's offense thundered to a 34-7 lead over Davenport North at the intermission.

Eldridge North Scott jumped in front of Davenport North 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

