Eldridge North Scott stonewalls Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 55-0
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Eldridge North Scott shutout Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 55-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.

Recently on October 8 , Eldridge North Scott squared up on Clinton in a football game . For more, click here.

The Lancers drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.

The Lancers fought to a 48-0 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.

The Lancers jumped on top in front of the Panthers 55-0 to begin the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

