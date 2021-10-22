Eldridge North Scott stonewalls Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 55-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Eldridge North Scott shutout Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 55-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.
Recently on October 8 , Eldridge North Scott squared up on Clinton in a football game .
The Lancers drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.
The Lancers fought to a 48-0 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.
The Lancers jumped on top in front of the Panthers 55-0 to begin the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
