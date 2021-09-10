Eldridge North Scott soars over Davenport Assumption 38-14

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Eldridge North Scott turned out the lights on Davenport Assumption 38-14 at Eldridge North Scott High on September 10 in Iowa football action.
No one gained an advantage as the two squads evenly split the final-quarter points.
The Lancers' authority showed as they carried a 31-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
Eldridge North Scott's offense darted to a 21-7 lead over Davenport Assumption at halftime.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
In recent action on August 27, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Davenport North and Davenport Assumption took on Rock Island Alleman on August 27 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.