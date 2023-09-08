Eldridge North Scott grabbed a 42-28 victory at the expense of Davenport Assumption on Sept. 8 in Iowa football.

Eldridge North Scott moved in front of Davenport Assumption 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lancers opened a small 21-7 gap over the Knights at the intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Eldridge North Scott and Davenport Assumption locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

The Lancers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-7 edge.

The last time Eldridge North Scott and Davenport Assumption played in a 31-14 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Davenport Assumption faced off against Solon and Eldridge North Scott took on Central DeWitt on Aug. 25 at Eldridge North Scott High School.

