Eldridge North Scott scores early, pulls away from Fort Madison 49-14

Eldridge North Scott shot out of the gate and remained in front to doom Fort Madison 49-14 in Iowa high school football on October 14.

Eldridge North Scott opened with a 14-0 advantage over Fort Madison through the first quarter.

The Lancers opened a colossal 35-7 gap over the Bloodhounds at halftime.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 42-14.

The Lancers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.