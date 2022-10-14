Eldridge North Scott scores early, pulls away from Fort Madison 49-14

Eldridge North Scott shot out of the gate and remained in front to doom Fort Madison 49-14 in Iowa high school football on October 14.
Eldridge North Scott opened with a 14-0 advantage over Fort Madison through the first quarter.
The Lancers opened a colossal 35-7 gap over the Bloodhounds at halftime.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 42-14.
The Lancers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Fort Madison squared off with October 15, 2021 at Eldridge North Scott High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on September 30, Fort Madison faced off against Clinton and Eldridge North Scott took on Burlington on September 30 at Eldridge North Scott High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.