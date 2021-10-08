Eldridge North Scott pulls python act on Clinton 41-7

Eldridge North Scott's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Clinton 41-7 in Iowa high school football on October 8.
The first quarter gave Eldridge North Scott a 7-0 lead over Clinton.
The Lancers opened a slim 10-0 gap over the River Kings at halftime.
Eldridge North Scott roared to a 24-0 bulge over Clinton as the fourth quarter began.
In recent action on September 24, Clinton faced off against Burlington and Eldridge North Scott took on North Liberty on September 24 at Eldridge North Scott High School.
