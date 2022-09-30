 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Eldridge North Scott pours it on Burlington 46-7

  • 0

Eldridge North Scott showed no mercy to Burlington, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 46-7 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Eldridge North Scott drew first blood by forging a 12-0 margin over Burlington after the first quarter.

The Lancers fought to an 18-0 halftime margin at the Grayhounds' expense.

Eldridge North Scott thundered to a 46-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lancers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Grayhounds' 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Burlington faced off on October 1, 2021 at Burlington Community High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

Recently on September 16, Eldridge North Scott squared off with Cedar Rapids Xavier in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News