Eldridge North Scott pours it on Burlington 46-7

Eldridge North Scott showed no mercy to Burlington, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 46-7 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Eldridge North Scott drew first blood by forging a 12-0 margin over Burlington after the first quarter.

The Lancers fought to an 18-0 halftime margin at the Grayhounds' expense.

Eldridge North Scott thundered to a 46-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lancers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Grayhounds' 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

