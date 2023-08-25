Eldridge North Scott raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 34-7 win over Central DeWitt on Aug. 25 in Iowa football.

The first quarter gave Eldridge North Scott a 14-7 lead over Central DeWitt.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Eldridge North Scott and Central DeWitt were both scoreless.

The Lancers shifted into victory gear via a 20-0 stretch over the final quarter.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.