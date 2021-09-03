 Skip to main content
Eldridge North Scott knocks out victory on Epworth Western Dubuque 33-13
Eldridge North Scott knocks out victory on Epworth Western Dubuque 33-13

Stretched out and finally snapped, Eldridge North Scott put just enough pressure on Epworth Western Dubuque to earn a 33-13 victory at Epworth Western Dubuque High on September 3 in Iowa football action.

Eldridge North Scott enjoyed a giant margin over Epworth Western Dubuque with a 33-0 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Eldridge North Scott fought to a 26-0 intermission margin at Epworth Western Dubuque's expense.

The Lancers moved in front of the Bobcats 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

