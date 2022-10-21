 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eldridge North Scott jumps in front fast to dismiss Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant in convincing tilt 49-10

The Rolling Stones weren't part of the show, but Eldridge North Scott used the classic band's lyrics, starting up early and not stopping until defeating Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 49-10 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 21.

Eldridge North Scott drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant after the first quarter.

The Lancers registered a 49-3 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Eldridge North Scott and Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant were both scoreless.

The Lancers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Panthers' 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.

The last time Eldridge North Scott and Mt Pleasant Mount Pleasant played in a 55-0 game on October 22, 2021. Click here for a recap

Recently on October 7, Eldridge North Scott squared off with Clinton in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

