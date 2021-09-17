 Skip to main content
Eldridge North Scott earns solid win over Cedar Rapids Xavier 20-8
No quarter was granted as Eldridge North Scott blunted Cedar Rapids Xavier's plans 20-8 during this Iowa football game.

The Lancers opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Saints through the first quarter.

The Lancers opened a tight 13-3 gap over the Saints at halftime.

The third quarter gave Eldridge North Scott a 13-6 lead over Cedar Rapids Xavier.

Recently on September 3 , Eldridge North Scott squared up on Epworth Western Dubuque in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

