Eldridge North Scott earns solid win over Cedar Rapids Xavier 20-8

No quarter was granted as Eldridge North Scott blunted Cedar Rapids Xavier's plans 20-8 during this Iowa football game.
The Lancers opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Saints through the first quarter.
The Lancers opened a tight 13-3 gap over the Saints at halftime.
The third quarter gave Eldridge North Scott a 13-6 lead over Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Recently on September 3 , Eldridge North Scott squared up on Epworth Western Dubuque in a football game . Click here for a recap
