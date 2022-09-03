Eldridge North Scott delivers smashing punch to stump Epworth Western Dubuque 45-7

Eldridge North Scott recorded a big victory over Epworth Western Dubuque 45-7 in Iowa high school football action on September 2.

The first quarter gave Eldridge North Scott a 21-7 lead over Epworth Western Dubuque.

The Lancers registered a 28-7 advantage at intermission over the Bobcats.

Eldridge North Scott stormed to a 38-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lancers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.