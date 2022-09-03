Eldridge North Scott delivers smashing punch to stump Epworth Western Dubuque 45-7

Eldridge North Scott recorded a big victory over Epworth Western Dubuque 45-7 in Iowa high school football action on September 2.
The first quarter gave Eldridge North Scott a 21-7 lead over Epworth Western Dubuque.
The Lancers registered a 28-7 advantage at intermission over the Bobcats.
Eldridge North Scott stormed to a 38-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Lancers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.
Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Epworth Western Dubuque squared off with September 3, 2021 at Epworth Western Dubuque High School last season. For more, click here.
